Save 50% Off A Lifetime Subscription To Babbel, One Of The Top Language Learning Apps You Can Buy

Had to cancel your trip to Italy this summer? Even if your plans to travel abroad have been put on hold indefinitely, there are still plenty of great reasons to start learning a new language. From strengthening cognitive abilities and potentially preventing Alzheimer’s, to helping land you a job, becoming bilingual as an adult poses a ton of awesome benefits.

And while many of us can’t help but subscribe to the thought of “you can’t teach old dogs new tricks,” perhaps you just need the right dog trainer — or in your case, a great teacher. That’s where Babbel Language Learning comes into play. This revolutionary app is changing the way people learn new languages by putting invaluable learning tools and practices at students’ fingertips, right on their phone.

From Spanish and French to German and Portuguese, Babbel has a great variety of 14 different languages to choose from. And what sets this app apart from other language learning programs out there is that it’s highly adaptable to your personal schedule, allowing you to absorb more at a pace that works for you. That’s why lessons come in bite-size sessions of just 10 to 15 minutes, and content is accessible both on and offline.

Developed by over 100 expert linguists, Babbel’s lessons are designed to get you speaking with confidence in record time. In fact, after just a month of using the app, you’ll be able to hold a conversation on practical topics, such as travel, shopping, dining, and more. And thanks to the program’s speech recognition technology, you can learn the right pronunciation from the get-go, helping you to speak more clearly and accurately.

Featured on CNN, The New York Times, Forbes, USA Today, and more, Babbel proves to be the secret to learning a new language at an adult level. It’s no wonder it has countless high ratings on both Google Play Store and the App Store and over 10 million subscribers. Just read some of the fantastic reviews for yourself!

“Babbel is one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.” – The Next Web

“Babbel’s lessons, unlike Duolingo’s, first focus on building basic conversational skills.” – The Economist

“Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 13 languages.” – PC Mag

