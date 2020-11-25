US

Portland Police Arrest 4 Suspects Involved In Sex-Trafficking Scheme That Involved A Minor

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that four suspects were arrested following a year long investigation into a sex trafficking scheme that involved a minor.

The investigation began in 2019 after Portland Police received a tip that a minor was being sold for sex, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Over the ensuing months police arrested 24-year-old Malik Owens, 51-year-old Jeffrey Nichols and 19-year-old Josiah Carmona.

Police originally didn’t release any information because the fourth suspect had yet to be found. However, the United States Marshals Service arrested Isaac Zapata, 51, on Nov. 23 after tracking him down. (RELATED: More Than 170 Arrested In Human Trafficking Ring Police Say)

Zapata was charged with three counts of purchasing sex with a minor, three counts of commercial sexual solicitation and three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, according to the report.

The other three suspects were charged with compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, and purchasing sex with a minor among other charges.

Carmona has received a 15-month sentence for pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a witness while Nicholas is on a 36-month probation as of August after he plead guilty to one count of purchasing sex with a minor, one count of attempted delivery of cocaine and one count of commercial sexual solicitation, according to the report.