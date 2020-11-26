Get Early Access To Black Friday Savings With These Top-Rated DNA Test Kits

If you’re looking for a unique gift to give a friend or family member this year, why not give them a sneak peek into a window to their past? Thanks to today’s DNA technology, anyone can learn exactly where their ancestors hail from along with genetic makeup that helps them learn why they are the way they are. You can even get one for your dog to find out its exact breed, learn about potential health concerns, and more!

Use the coupon code BFSAVE20 for 20% off all of these at-home DNA kits.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $63.99

Earning an impressive 5/5 stars on Trustpilot, this at-home test shows you where your ancestors originated from along with a report on how your genetics influence your diet. It even provides you with customized meal plans and workout suggestions.

Get the Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher for $63.99 (reg. $79.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher – $71.99

This kit makes your health goals more attainable with comprehensive reports on ideal food choices, exercise regimens, and even health supplements, all based on your genetic makeup. You’ll also learn about any health conditions you may be predisposed to.

Get the Vitagene DNA Ancestry PRemium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher for $71.99 (reg. $89.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test – $47.99

With just a cheek swab, you can find out a ton about your favorite furry family members, from their exact breed to unique personality traits and potential health concerns.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $47.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit – $139.99

In just three easy steps, you can test for up to 350 different dog breeds and even connect with potential doggy relatives that are also in the database!

Get the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit for $139.99 (reg. 174.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

HealthCodes DNA Testing Kits – $31.99

Following a clinical-grade process and patent-protected methodologies, these highly-efficient DNA tests help you manage your health and lifestyle using an advanced saliva collection system.

Get HealthCodes DNA Testing Kits for $31.99 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Full Ancestry DNA Kit – $60.79

Featured in the New York Times, Huffington Post, and more, this advanced DNA test provides you with incredible insight into your ancestry, complete with sub-regional breakdowns, detailed reports, and maternal and paternal haplogroups that span back 80,000 years.

Get the Full Ancestry DNA Kit for $60.79 (reg. $75.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Well-Being & Ancestry Kit – $119.20

Using the DNA Constellations method, this test can pull up sub-regional reports and ancestor breakdowns that go 500 years back. You’ll also find out how your genetics play a part in the way you metabolize minerals and vitamins, giving you insight into what type of diet and lifestyle choices work best for you.

Get the Well-Being & Ancestry Kit for $119.20 (reg. $149) with the code BFSAVE20.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening – $143.19

In addition to revealing your dog’s genetic makeup and typical personality traits, this DNA test can also screen for over 100 different diseases based on what’s common in their breed.

Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening for $143.19 (reg. $178.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification PLUS Genetic Age Test – $55.99

Unlike other doggy DNA tests, this kit can determine the biological age of your dog, which can reveal the predicted longevity of your dog from a cellular level. You’ll also learn about their dominant breeds along with expected personality traits and potential health concerns.

Get the DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification PLUS Genetic Age Test for $55.99 (reg. $69.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.