25 True Wireless Earbuds At Black Friday Prices You Don’t Want to Miss

Tangled wires and ill-fitting headphones are a thing of the past. But if you still haven’t switched over to some true wireless buds, now’s the perfect time since these top-notch sound accessories are all deeply discounted during the Black Friday sale! Whether you’re looking for a great holiday gift or simply want to treat yourself, you don’t want to let these prices pass you by!

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds – $39.99

Featuring new crystal clear Bluetooth 5.0, a whopping 50 hours of on-the-go listening thanks to its accompanying charging case, and a built-in mic, there’s a lot to love about these buds

Get the Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $79.99

Enjoy 6.5 hours of continuous play and talk time on a single charge along with crystal clear sound and noise cancellation for a truly immersive listening experience.

Get the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $79.99 (reg. $99.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Brio SkyBorn S7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case – $47.99

Made of 100% recycled materials, these wireless buds, and their accompanying charging case, boast up to 100 hours of playtime. You can even charge external devices using the onboard battery.

Get the Brio SkyBorn S7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $47.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones – $71.99

Enjoy 6 to 8 hours of playtime per charge — and over 20 with the accompanying charging case — along with an exclusive DL01 immersive sound engine and a hyper-definition sound profile.

Get the HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones for $71.99 (reg. $97) with the code BFSAVE20.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds – $71.20

These super-functional earbuds boast advanced touch controls, wireless charging capabilities, and Bluetooth 5.0 that lets you pair with devices within a distance of 50 feet.

Get the HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds for $71.20 (reg. $89) with the code BFSAVE20.

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones – $79.99

Sweat-proof and super comfortable, these buds feature well-balanced sound, easy touch controls, and better connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0.

Get the Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for $79.99 (reg. $99.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones – $31.99

Run around all day with these wireless buds that have a whopping 30-hour runtime (with their accompanying charging case) and true HD sound.

Get the TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $31.99 (reg. $39.99).

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones – $39.99

These high-rated buds are super comfortable, water-resistant, boast immersive HD sound, and feature superior connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0.

Get the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones for $39.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Airplus Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case – $47.99

Thanks to these buds’ ergonomic ear hooks, they stay in place during the craziest of workouts and reduce ambient noise for a fully immersive listening experience.

Get the Airplus Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case for $47.99 (reg. $59.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds (Black) – $31.99

Designed for long-term wear and ultimate comfortability, these buds work flawlessly with a Bluetooth 5.0 connection with up to six hours of playtime and up to 24 when you put the charging case into the mix.

Get the EarFun Free Ture Wireless Earbuds in black for $31.99 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case – $39.99

Enjoy up to 30 hours of hands-free calls and high-quality sound with these noise-canceling buds that boast the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Get the MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Syver True Wireless 2-in-1 Earbuds + Speaker – $71.99

These unique true wireless buds let you have the best of both worlds, allowing you to rock out to high-quality sound solo or with company! Enjoy up to 10 hours of loud music with the Syver Bluetooth speaker or four hours of personal listening.

Get the Syver True Wireless 2-in-1 Earbuds + Speaker for $71.99 (reg. $89.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones – $79.19

A success on Kickstarter, these waterproof earbuds fit comfortably in your ears, have built-in hearing protection of up to 31 NRR, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and superior noise-cancelling capabilities.

Get the Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones for $79.19 (reg. $98.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds – $42.97

These award-winning buds boast some serious listening power with up to 35 hours of battery life when used with its accompanying charging case. From their noise-cancelling capabilities to their custom-built composite cellulose drivers, these buds are the real deal.

Get the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $42.97 (reg. $54.99).

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded) – $49.97

You’ll love these buds thanks to their 35 hours of high-quality sound per charge, voice assistant capabilities, flawless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and more.

Get the TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded) for $49.97 (reg. $59.47).

ZX10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $35.99

Enjoy six hours of talking or listening time along with advanced Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, noise-cancellation, and a charging case that can juice those puppies up seven to eight times!

Get the ZX10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $35.99 (reg. $44.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Motorola Verve Buds 200 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds with Neck Strap – Black – $39.99

In addition to these buds’ superior sound and 10 hours of playtime, they also come with an accompanying neck strap for extra stability for those who like to stay connected while on the move.

Get the Motorola Verve Buds 200 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds with Neck Strap in black for $39.99 (reg. 49.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case & Pad – $51.99

Enjoy up to 25 hours of continuous playtime with these buds and their accompanying charging case (which charges wirelessly on a handy pad). And with their excellent noise-cancellation and intuitive touch-controls, you won’t know how you live without them for so long.

Get the Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case & Pad for $51.99 (reg. $64.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sound Sense Bluetooth Earphones + Portable Charging Box – $19.99

With super-quick connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 to their built-in error connection that delivers a crisp, crystal clear sound, there’s a lot to love about these wireless buds. They even have voice recognition that allows you to give commands to your phone.

Get the Sound Sense Bluetooth Earphones + Portable Charging Box for $19.99 (reg. $24.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Coby True Wireless Earbuds – $20.79

These sleekly designed wireless buds boast excellent connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0, Siri and Google Assistant compatibility, and up to 15 hours of continuous listening power.

Get the Coby True Wireless Earbuds for $20.79 (reg. $25.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Coby True Wireless Sport Earbuds – $23.99

Whether you’re pumping iron at the gym or running cross country, these wireless buds are designed to stay attached to your ears no matter how much you’re moving. And on top of that, they blast some seriously great sound and up to 15 hours of playtime with their accompanying charging case.

Get the Coby True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

CoolPods Prizm True Wireless Earbuds + Case – $23.99

If you like a little pizzaz with your sound accessories, these stylish buds are right up your alley. And they have everything you’d want in true wireless buds, including Bluetooth 5.0, up to 12 hours of listening time, and more.

Get the CoolPods Prizm Ture Wireless Earbuds and Case for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds – $23.99

Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime thanks to these buds’ accompanying charging case, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity within a 33-foot range, and crystal clear sound.

Get the CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks – $51.19

With an impressive 45 hours of premium sound (when paired with their charging case), unparalleled sound quality, sweat-proof build, and ergonomic ear hooks, these true wireless buds will quickly become your new favorite workout buddy.

Get the TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for $51.19 (reg. $63.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $215.20

Boasting a unique 3-in-1 design, these headphones give you that over-the-ear sound quality with the convenience of wireless buds — and they can even be turned into portable Bluetooth speakers! Plus, they support connectivity within up to 100 feet and can run for up to 9 hours at a time.

Get the Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $215.20 (reg. $269) with the code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.