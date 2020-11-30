Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls COVID ‘The Grinch,’ Tells People To Think Of COVID When They Hear Christmas Music

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred to the coronavirus pandemic as “The Grinch,” urging New Yorkers to think of COVID when they hear Christmas music.

Cuomo made the reference during a Monday press conference updating his state on the latest coronavirus numbers and hotspots.

Gov. Cuomo (D-NY): “COVID is the grinch.” pic.twitter.com/CXp6e8j2ok — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2020

Cuomo read from his slides while an upbeat Christmas tune played in the background.

“All right, we’re now happy and cheery, and we’re gonna come together, and we’re doing gift buying, and we’re gonna do holiday celebrations, we’re gonna start to have meals together, the family’s coming back together for the holiday season, students are all coming home, religious celebrations during the holiday season,” he explained.

“Yeah. COVID is the Grinch. Think of it that way,” Cuomo added, going on to say that the virus was an “opportunist” that would thrive if people did not adhere to guidelines.

Gov. Cuomo playing (and singing!) some Christmas music in this press briefing, warns that “The COVID grinch is an opportunist” pic.twitter.com/0lWaF2OpAX — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 30, 2020

“The COVID Grinch is an opportunist and sees this as the season of viral transmission … This is the season of the COVID Grinch. When you hear that holiday music, think COVID Grinch and be on alert,” Cuomo concluded.