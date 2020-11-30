‘Today’s Flat Earthers’: Florida Governor Mocks Advocates For School Closings, Says Public Schools Will Remain Open

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that public schools will remain open, calling those who advocate for school closings “today’s flat earthers.”

“Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history,” the governor said at a news conference Monday, according to the Associated Press. “People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today’s flat-earthers.”

Despite a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the governor said that Florida will not consider any further restrictions that will lead to layoffs or financial losses for businesses, according to the AP. (RELATED: ‘Achievements Of GOP Women Don’t Count’: Trump’s Female-Led Comms Team Slams Media For Celebrating All-Female Biden Comms Team)

DeSantis also said that schools will remain open, pointing to countries like Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and Germany that kept schools open without negative consequences, the AP reported.

“The virtual learning is not the same as being in person,” he said, explaining that if parents do not wish their children to physically return, their children may continue to take online classes, but students who have fallen behind in their studies will be required to go to classes in person.

His comments come after Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” children should be back in schools and that the spread of COVID among children “is not really very big at all.”

Are opening schools a risk? “I’m glad that Dr. Fauci has made this position very public,” @JoeBorelliNYC tells Newsmax TV. “Most have agreed that opening schools is not truly a danger.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/22XbQ8x00Q — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 30, 2020

