Watch The Best Scenes From ‘Black Hawk Down’

It’s the perfect time to watch “Black Hawk Down” if you’ve never seen it before.

The hit 2001 movie with Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana and Ewan McGregor tells the true story of the famous Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

An attempt to capture some warlords went terribly wrong, and resulted in two American helicopters being shot down.

The incredible film shined a light on the intense battle that raged on the streets of Somalia as the Americans tried to rescue their surrounded teammates.

You can watch a few of the best scenes from the movie below.

As I’ve said many times, “Black Hawk Down” is without a doubt one of the greatest war movies ever told. The fact that it’s a true story makes it all that much more powerful.

Before it was all over, a total of 19 Americans were dead.

I truly can’t recommend the movie about Operation Gothic Serpent enough. There’s literally never a bad time to watch it.

If it’s ever on and I walk in halfway through, you can guarantee that I’m sitting down to finish the movie.

So, fire it up on whatever service you use to stream movies. Trust me, it’ll be the best decision you make all day when it comes to your entertainment, and it’s an important story to learn.