‘I’ll See You In 4 Years’: Trump Hints He’ll Run In 2024 During White House Christmas Party

President Donald Trump hinted Tuesday during the White House Christmas party that he plans to run in 2024 if he can’t overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard livestreamed her time at the White House party on Facebook, in which Trump’s brief comments to attendees could be heard. The event is one of several holiday events the Trump administration has planned, which critics say violate social distancing guidelines.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump can be heard saying in the footage. “We’re trying to get another four years, but otherwise I’ll see you in four years.”

“Some very big things are happening,” Trump added, before referencing various hearings that state-level Republican lawmakers have held on election fraud. (RELATED: REPORT: Rudy Giuliani Has Discussed Receiving Preemptive Pardon With Trump)

Trump and his allies issued two new legal challenges seeking to overturn the results of the election in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign lawsuit in WI seeks to invalidate more than 220,000 mail-in ballots that it says the state improperly counted. Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly also asked the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to simply nullify Biden’s win in PA.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out a nearly identical request from Kelly on Saturday.

Trump’s legal challenges have been thrown out or withdrawn in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, and his remaining challenges are dwindling.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said prior to Thanksgiving that Trump would not concede the election until the Electoral College officially certifies Biden’s victory. The Electoral College holds its official vote on Dec. 14th, and the Trump campaign has until December 8th to finish any legal challenges.