Get A Head Start On Your Fitness Goals With The Jillian Michaels Fitness App Now On Sale For Over 60% Off

If you’re looking to whip your butt into shape ahead of the New Year, there’s no one quite like star trainer Jillian Michaels to show you how. And believe it or not, you can have access to all her killer workouts, delicious meal plans, and more with her exclusive award-winning fitness app!

If you think enrolling in Jillian Michaels’ fitness program is out of your budget, think again. For a limited time, you can snag access to her must-have app for an extra 66% off its already-discounted price! That means you’ll have hundreds of workouts and an Advanced Meal Planner System at your fingertips, setting you up to reach your fitness goals in no time.

Unlike other fitness apps out there, Jillian Michaels’ program is set up to help you stay lean and mean for the long-haul. Never gimmicky or promoting fad diets, this app shows you how to adjust your lifestyle to ensure you feel healthy and energized every single day. That’s because, no matter your fitness level, the app gives you access to over 800 workout routines, ranging from HIIT to targeted workouts — all of which you can customize by banning any exercises you don’t want to do and adjusting transition times. It’ll even sync the beat of your workout jams to the flow of the routines!

With high ratings on the Google Play Store, the App Store, and more, the Jillian Michaels Fitness App is becoming more in more popular, especially for those of us who are forced to workout outside of the gym. Just read some of the app’s awesome reviews and you’ll quickly see why the app is so popular.

“I’ve tried many other exercise routines in my life and this one works best for me. I like being able to work out at home, alone or with friends and family.” – Jennifer K.

“Overall I am very pleased though and look forward to the results I know are on their way. Thanks, Jillian!” – Teacher-Mom17

“You can choose your workout–depending on how much time you have, what level you want to work at, and the kind of exercise you feel like doing. There’s even a 5k program, where you get outside and run/walk.” – Tracy Don

Get the Jillian Michaels Fitness App at an extra 66% off for $149.99!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.