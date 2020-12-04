Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

Here’s How House Republicans Might Give Nancy Pelosi The Boot In 2022

Photographer: Erin Scott:Reuters:Bloomberg via Getty Images 21111

(Erin Scott/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hayden Daniel Deputy Editor
Democrats were expected to increase their majority in the House of Representatives after the 2020 election. Instead, Republicans flipped at least 13 seats and achieved a net gain of at least 10. Despite these serious losses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Democrats had a “mandate” from the American people and dismissed warnings from moderate members of her party that slogans like “defund the police” would likely cause a bigger defeat for the party in the 2022 midterms.