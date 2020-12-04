Lin Wood Says Kelly Loeffler Is An Illegitimate Candidate And David Perdue Has ‘Ties To China’

“Stop the Steal” attorney Lin Wood said Friday that Chinese communists have corrupted the two Republican Georgia Senators who face critical runoff elections in January that will determine whether Democrats retake control of the Senate.

Wood, who has donated to prominent Democrats and hasn’t voted in a Republican primary since 2004, said Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is an illegitimate candidate who lost to Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who he claimed received over 50% of the vote in their election.

Collins in fact received 20% of the vote in the election, putting him in third place behind Loeffler, who received 25.9% of the vote, and Democrat Raphael Warnock, who received 32.9% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Doug Collins @RepDougCollins won over 50% & @KLoeffler lost. She & her husband are in over their heads in Communist China money. That is why she does not demand GA legislature be ordered into special session. Wake up, GA & America! We must #FightBack against the Communist Wave. https://t.co/A70U151MaO — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 4, 2020

Wood also suggested in a tweet Friday that Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue has ties to China because of his refusal to call for a special session of the state legislature to overturn President Donald Trump’s electoral loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

1. Does it make sense why @sendavidperdue is not fighting for @realDonaldTrump & for special session of GA legislature for clear theft of election? Check his ties to China. He personally solicited a $25K donation from me. I asked for refund of amount over $5,600. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 4, 2020

Wood provided no evidence supporting his claim that Loeffler and Perdue have ties with Chinese communists or Chinese money.

Both Loeffler and Perdue face critical Senate runoff elections in January that will determine the fate of the Senate. Republicans will lose control of the Senate if both candidates lose to their Democratic challengers.

Wood came under attack from prominent supporters of President Donald Trump after he said at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Wednesday that Republicans ought to not vote for Loeffler and Perdue in the January runoffs because it would be “another rigged election.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

Records from the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission show that Wood has contributed nearly $40,000 to Democratic candidates and groups since 2006, including a $1,000 contribution to a Georgia-based PAC in 2010 dedicated to electing pro-choice Democratic women.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday that Wood hasn’t voted in a Republican primary since 2004. A graphic promoted by Kemp Communications Director Candice Broce shows that Wood voted in Georgia’s Democratic primaries in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018. (RELATED: Attorney Lin Wood Hasn’t Voted In Republican Primary Since 2004, Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Confirms)

Wood said Friday he would never support the Democratic opponents of Loeffler and Perdue, but he also said he had “concerns” about the Republican Senators and he can’t support a “fraudulent runoff election.”

“I am NOT a Democrat,” Wood tweeted. “I am a truthful person & something is seriously wrong with” the Georgia Republican Party.

The campaigns of Loeffler and Perdue did not immediately return requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.