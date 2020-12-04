‘A New President And A Vaccine’: Pelosi Explains Why She Will Approve COVID-19 Relief Bill After Continued Delays

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday she would accept a coronavirus stimulus package after months of stalled negotiations.

Pelosi, who has held out on a big deal for around six months, said at a Friday press conference that now that Joe Biden is President-elect, she is willing to do a smaller deal. A bipartisan group introduced a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package Tuesday morning.

“That is a total game-charger: a new president and a vaccine,” Pelosi said. “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now, because we have a new president,” Pelosi added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed House Democrats for prioritizing the legalization of marijuana over relief Thursday for COVID-19.

“Thirty-eight times since the summer, the Democrats have voted against any COVID relief,” McCarthy said. “With all the challenges America has right now, we think COVID relief should be on the floor. But instead, the Democrats put cats and cannabis – this week they’re going to outlaw big tigers, and they’re going to legalize cannabis.”

Democrats in the House blocked a Republican-led move to reconsider a coronavirus relief bill Thursday. It was the 40th time Democrats blocked a package of Republican stimulus bills from passing the House. McCarthy's letter asks the 23 Democrats to negotiate with Republicans in order to work out a bipartisan coronavirus package.