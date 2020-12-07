Experts Defuse World War II Bomb After Thousands Evacuate In Frankfurt, Germany

Officials in Frankfurt, Germany, reportedly evacuated thousands of people in the city after a World War II-era bomb weighing more than one thousand pounds was discovered at a construction site.

The 1,100-pound explosive device was successfully defused and discarded by German authorities Sunday after roughly 13,000 people were evacuated from the Gallus district, according to the Associated Press. Residents were allowed back in the area and trains returned to running on normal schedules Sunday evening, the AP reported. (RELATED: Five People Dead, 15 Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd In Germany, Police Say)

A bomb dropped during World War II was successfully defused in a residential area of German financial capital Frankfurt. The 1,100-pound bomb was found during construction work. https://t.co/peFsGllUm9 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) December 6, 2020

The deactivation was expected to take up to six hours but was successfully finished in only two, according to the AP. The device was initially discovered during new construction Thursday. (Live World War II Aerial Bomb Washes Up On North Carolina Beach)

The occasional appearance of bombs from the decades-old conflict is not an uncommon occurrence in Germany. Another bomb was found in Frankfurt and successfully defused in 2017. In October, authorities in Poland evacuated hundreds of people when the largest unexploded World War II bomb in the country’s history was found.