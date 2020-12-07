Brother Of Terrorist Who Killed 22 At Ariana Grande Concert Admits To Helping Plan Attack

The brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena confessed to helping his brother plan the attack, the New York Post reported Monday.

Hashem Abedi, 22, previously denied any involvement or prior knowledge of the terror attack where his brother, Salman Abedi, detonated a homemade bomb that injured hundreds, the Post reported. Hashem confessed to his involvement while in custody and was sentenced to 55 years.

“Hashem Abedi admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the Arena attack,” public inquiry lawyer Paul Greaney said on Oct. 22, the Post reported.

Arena Inquiry hears that Hashem Abedi in October ‘admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the Arena attack’ – LIVE updateshttps://t.co/nYCYg1Lpjd — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) December 7, 2020

Hashem reportedly found, purchased, stored, and transported materials for Salman’s bomb, the Post reported. He used several phones, vehicles, and addresses to help his brother prepare for the attack. (RELATED: Manchester Bomber Called Mom Before Attack)

The confession was announced by the lead investigator, Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Barraclough, who said he had “no doubt” about Hashem’s involvement in the attack, the Post reported.

“He has blood on his hands even if he didn’t detonate the bomb,” Britain’s Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said, the Post reported. Nearly 240 people were injured in the attack.

Hashem was in Libya during the time of the attack and was initially convicted in March, the Post reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.