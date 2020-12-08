Doug Scott, One Of The First Explorers To Climb Everest, Dead At 79

A member of the first UK team to summit Mount Everest passed away at the age of 79, CNN reported Tuesday.

Doug Scott was part of Chris Bonington’s Everest expedition in 1975 where Scott and Douglas Haston reached the summit via the southwest face, according to CNN.

Mountaineer Doug Scott, who was part of the first UK team to summit Mount Everest via the south-west face, has passed away at the age of 79. ???? https://t.co/4BaZa9ByEY pic.twitter.com/2jJQx0MWaP — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) December 8, 2020

Scott went on to summit the highest peak on every continent, often without supplemental oxygen, CNN reported.

Over his lifetime, Scott allegedly made 45 different expeditions in Asia and reached the summit of 40 peaks in Asia.

“I have been lured to Nepal many times, as much by the Himalayan landscape as to be with the mountain people. It is the people more than the mountains who bring visitors back to Nepal,” Scott wrote in a column in the Nepali Times last year, according to CNN. (RELATED: Nepal Is Remeasuring Mount Everest)

Later in life, Scott reportedly founded Community Action Nepal, which is a charity that helps people in the Himalayas.

“With a heavy heart we inform you that our founder and great friend, Doug Scott, passed away peacefully this morning, at his home with his family around him,” the Community Action Nepal said in a tweet.