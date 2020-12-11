Joe Biden On Hunter Biden Investigation: ‘I’m Proud Of My Son’

President-Elect Joe Biden said he is “proud of my son” in response to Friday questions about the newly-announced FBI investigation into Hunter Biden.

Biden made the statement following an event announcing several nominations for his upcoming cabinet. He ignored questions about the investigation throughout the event but offered the brief statement afterward. Hunter is currently being investigated for his “tax affairs” and possibly his dealings with Chinese businesses. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says He’s Under Federal Investigation)

Reporter: “Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son, Mr. President-elect?” Biden: “I am proud of my son.” via pool (this exchange at end of latest personnel rollout) — Alex Leary (@learyreports) December 11, 2020

Hunter was under investigation well before Election Day, a fact Attorney General Bill Barr was reportedly aware of but did not reveal publicly. The revelation angered some Republicans on Capitol Hill who believe the news could have helped President Donald Trump’s election effort.

Trump himself expressed frustration with the DOJ’s decision not to come forward with the information.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Hunter first announced he was under investigation in a public statement Wednesday.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said at the time. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”