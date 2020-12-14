These Swarovski Adorned Jewelry Pieces Make For Seriously Memorable Stocking Stuffers

Looking to take your stocking-stuffers up a notch? How about filling them with a truly stunning piece of jewelry? We’ve found 40 stellar accessories sure to make anyone smile this holiday. And the best part? They’re all discounted to fit in your budget.

Bürgi Diamond Sparkle Bracelet Watch with Swarovski Crystals – $49.95

Both fashionable and professional, this sleek bracelet watch adds a bit of sparkle to any getup and comes in three fantastic colors. It even comes with a sleek, shiny case, perfect for gifting.

Get the Bürgi Diamond Sparkle Bracelet Watch with Swarovski Crystals for $49.95 (reg. $385).

18K Gold Plated Curved Huggie Earrings with Micro-Pav’e Swarovski Crystals – $19.99

These “huggie-style” earrings add a little something special to an otherwise common hoop earring. And with all those sparkling Swarovski crystals, these things are definitely something special.

Get the 18K Gold Plated Curved Huggie Earrings with Micro-Pav’e Swarovski Crystal for $19.99 (reg. $80).

Halo Stud Earrings With Swarovski Elements: 2 Pairs – $14.99

No one would say no to stud earrings that sparkle quite like these. Plated in 18K white gold and filled with sparkling Swarovski crystals, these earrings are always attention-grabbing.

Get 2 pairs of Halo Stud Earrings With Swarovski Elements for $14.99 (reg. $80).

Aurora Borealis Geometric 18K White Gold Plated Bracelet – $8.97

Unlike other bracelets you’ve seen, this Aurora Borealis Swarovski Crystal bracelet sparkles brilliantly in any light. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and extremely comfortable to wear.

Get the Aurora Borealis Geometric 18K White Gold Plated Bracelet for $8.97 (reg. $299).

18K White Gold Dangling Earrings with Aurora Borealis Swarovski Crystal – $9.97

These gorgeous earrings manage to add some serious sparkle to your look while still remaining super feminine and dainty. And since they’re lightweight, you can wear them comfortably all day long.

Get the 18K White Gold Dangling Earrings with Aurora Borealis Swarovski Crystal for $9.97 (reg. $189).

Square Stud Earring with Aurora Borealis Swarovski Elements – $10.99

These square-cut studs adorned with Aurora Borealis Swarovski crystals add a touch of sophistication to any look, formal or casual. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic for those with sensitive skin.

Get the Square Stud Earring with Aurora Borealis Swarovski Elements for $10.99 (reg. $199).

Classic Round Tennis Bracelet Ft. 3mm Swarovski Crystals – $9.97

Keep things simple but classy with this sparkling tennis bracelet featuring a string of Swarovski Crystals. Plated in 18K gold, this hypoallergenic piece makes for a great holiday gift.

Get the Classic Round Tennis Bracelet Ft. 3mm Swarovski Crystals for $9.97 (reg. $80).

Lighting Bolt Stud Earrings with Swarovski Crystals – $10.99

These super spunky earrings are a great gift for anyone who commands a little attention the second they walk into a room. Shaped like lightning bolts and filled with Swarovski crystals, these earrings are always a treat.

Get the Lighting Bolt Stud Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for $10.99 (reg. $99).

Stud Earrings with Emerald Cut Swarovski Crystals – $9.99

For those who love to add a pop of color to their everyday looks, these fun emerald-cut stud earrings with 18K rose gold plating are a must-have.

Get the Stud Earrings with Emerald Cut Swarovski Crystals for $9.99 (reg. $79).

Triple Ball Drop Necklace Embellished with Swarovski Crystals – $9.99

This classic ball drop necklace adds the perfect glittering accent to any look, casual or formal. And since it’s designed to keep its color and sheen for years and years, this is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

Get the Triple Ball Drop Necklace Embellished with Swarovski Crystals for $9.99 (reg. $189).

Bolo Slider Adjustable Bracelet with Swarovski Stones – $13.99

Toting a ton of impressive online reviews, this stylish bracelet adds a classy touch to any look thanks to its stunning Swarovski crystals and 18K white gold plating.

Get the Bolo Slider Adjustable Bracelet with Swarovski Stones for $13.99 (reg. $99).

18K White Gold with 7 Princess Cut Swarovski Elements – $9.99

Easily adjustable to fit your size and comfort level, this bracelet, adorned with 7 princess-cut stones, will easily become your new go-to accessory.

Get the 18K White Gold with 7 Princess Cut Swarovski Elements for $9.99 (reg. $90).

Snowflake Stud Earrings with Blue Swarovski – $10.99

Give your wintertime looks a little extra sparkle with these snowflake stud earrings that feature colorful Swarovski crystals.

Get the Snowflake Stud Earrings with Blue Swarovski for $10.99 (reg. $98).

Large Rainbow Christmas Tree Necklace with Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

Easily your new go-to holiday accessory, this sparkling Christmas Tree necklace featuring 14K white gold plating can brighten up any holiday look.

Get the Large Rainbow Christmas Tree Necklace with Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Mistletoe Necklace with Rainbow Swarovski Elements – $14.99

Bring your mistletoe with you everywhere this holiday with this charming necklace sprinkled with colorful Swarovski crystals and 14K white gold plating.

Get the Mistletoe Necklace with Rainbow Swarovski Elements for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Dangling Antlers Necklace with Red Swarovski Crystal – $14.99

Perfect for adding a little holiday flair to your outfit without going over the top, this tasteful necklace sparkles with a signature Rodolph-inspired Swarvoski Crystal in red.

Get the Dangling Antlers Necklace with Red Swarovski Crystal for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Rhombus Abstract Snowflake Necklace with Swarovski Elements – $15.99

This sparkling snowflake necklace is truly magnificent and features beautiful Swarovski elements and 14K white gold plating.

Get the Rhombus Abstract Snowflake Necklace with Swarovski Elements for $15.99 (reg. $99).

Center Snowflake Necklace Ft. Swarovski Elements – $14.99

Channel your inner ice princess with this gorgeous snowflake-inspired necklace adorned with princess-cut Swarovski crystals.

Get the Center Snowflake Necklace Ft. Swarovski Elements for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Stocking Stuffers Necklace Paved with White Swarovski Elements – $14.99

This cheeky yet classy Santa stocking necklace makes for the perfect stocking stuffer with 14K gold plating and Swarovski jewels.

Get the Stocking Stuffers Necklace Paved with White Swarovski Elements for $14.99 (reg. $99).

14K Rose Gold European Design Snowflake Ft. White Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

Plated in trendy rose gold, this sweet snowflake necklace is the perfect cherry on top of any holiday getup.

Get the 14K Rose Gold European Design Snowflake Ft. White Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Bracelet & Earrings Made with Swarovski Elements: 4-Piece Jewelry Bundle – $24.99

Why have one piece of gorgeous jewelry when you can have four? Boasting a pair of huggie earrings, two sparkling sets of stud earrings, and a classic tennis bracelet, this bundle is a holiday gift win.

Get the Bracelet & Earrings Made with Swarovski Elements: 4-Piece Jewelry Bundle for $24.99 (reg. $240).

Rose Gold Love Bangle Featuring Diamond & Swarovski Elements – $34.97

Add a little fun to your holiday look with this festive rose gold bangle! It even comes with a product certificate and a jewelry polishing cloth.

Get the Rose Gold Love Bangle Featuring Diamond & Swarovski Elements for $34.97 (reg. $249).

Adjustable Tennis Bracelet Ft. Fiery Opal & Swarovski Elements – $8.99

Adorned with Swarovski crystals and breath-taking opals, this tennis bracelet is anything but ordinary. And since it’s adjustable, you never have to worry about it being the right size when you gift it.

Get the Adjustable Tennis Bracelet Ft. Fiery Opal & Swarovski Elements for $8.99 (reg. $229).

Leverback Earrings with Swarovski Elements – $9.99

These unique earrings by Atelier Delfina demand plenty of attention with their sparkling design. Plus, they’re made of sterling silver and are hypoallergenic.

Get the Leverback Earrings with Swarovski Elements for $9.99 (reg. $229).

Royal Crown Stud Earrings Ft. Swarovski Crystals – $8.99

You can never say no to a classic set of sparkling studs, especially when they’re adorned with Swarovski crystals and 18K white gold.

Get the Royal Crown Stud Earrings Ft. Swarovski Crystals for $8.99 (reg. $149).

“Million Shining Lights” Stud Earrings Ft. Swarovski Crystals – $8.99

True to their name, these studs are a true treat to the eyes with brilliant Swarovski crystals and 18K white gold plating.

Get the “Million Shining Lights” Stud Earrings Ft. Swarovski Crystals for $8.99 (reg. $299).

Tennis Bracelet with Two-Tier Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

If you love sparkle, you can’t go wrong with this tennis bracelet that boasts two, back-to-back rows of Swarovski crystals and 18K gold plating.

Get the Tennis Bracelet with Two-Tier Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $299).

8.00CT Ruby Heart Necklace Featuring Swarovski Crystals – $9.99

Hypoallergenic and super-comfortable, this lovely necklace boasts a ruby-red heart and sparkling Swarovski crystals, making it a truly memorable gift.

Get the 8.00CT Ruby Heart Necklace Featuring Swarovski Crystals for $9.99 (reg. $299).

Heart Ribbon Necklace Paved with Swarovski Crystals – $9.99

Crafted with 18K white gold plating and featuring a breathtaking purple jewel heart, this necklace is truly one of a kind. And to make this deal even sweeter, it even includes a pair of stunning stud earrings.

Get the Heart Ribbon Necklace Paved with Swarovski Crystals for $9.99 (reg. $299).

18K White Gold Bubbles Necklace with Rainbow Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

Need a little more color in your life? Then this 18K white gold-plated necklace with eye-catching rainbow Swarovski crystals is right up your alley.

Get the 18K White Gold Bubbles Necklace with Rainbow Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $299).

Oussum Tennis Bracelets with Swarovski Elements: Set of 2 – $19.99

No matter the occasion, these thoughtfully-designed tennis bracelets add just the right amount of sparkle to any outfit and are super lightweight for comfortable long-term wear.

Get the Oussum Tennis Bracelets with Swarovski Elements: Set of 2 for $19.99 (reg. $43).

Classic Round Huggie Earrings Featuring Paved Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

These adorable gold-plated huggie earrings add just the right amount of sparkle to any outfit and boast a design that will never go out of style.

Get the Classic Round Huggie Earrings Featuring Paved Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $89).

Pearl Drop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

If you want to turn heads, these finely-crafted pearl drop earrings ought to do the trick. Hypoallergenic and super-comfortable, these stunners will become one of your go-to accessories. They even come with a free set of stud earrings!

Get the Pearl Drop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $89).

Heart Pendant Necklace with 15mm Swarovski Crystal – $29.99

Boasting a rhodium-plated chain and a sweet, heart-shaped crystal charm, this necklace adds a special touch of class to any outfit. It even comes in a ready-to-gift luxurious gift box.

Get the Heart Pendant Necklace with 15mm Swarovski Crystal for $29.99 (reg. $129).

Curved Huggie Earrings with Swarovski Crystals – $14.99

Why wear traditional hoops when you can wear dynamic huggie earrings adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals like these? Hypoallergenic and lightweight, you’ll never want to take these things off.

Get the Curved Huggie Earrings with Swarovski Crystals for $14.99 (reg. $99).

Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals + Luxe Box – $39.99

If you love sparkle, this stunning three-piece set won’t disappoint. Guaranteed to retain their color and intense shine, these pieces will continue to jazz up your outfits year after year.

Get the Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals + Luxe Box for $39.99 (reg. $149).

Tennis Necklace & Bracelet with Swarovski Crystals – $17.99

Boasting an ample amount of Swarovski crystals, this two-piece set in 18K gold plating adds just the right amount of sparkle to your everyday and formal looks without being over the top.

Get the Tennis Necklace & Bracelet with Swarovski Crystals for $17.99 (reg. $129).

Pave Jewelry 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals – $36.99

Designed by Golden NYC Jewelry, this three-piece set exudes class and luxury with a pair of pave hoop earrings, stud earrings, and an 18-inch necklace, all adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Get the Pave Jewelry 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals for $36.99 (reg. $199).

Monogram Initial Stud Earrings with Swarovski® Crystals – $19.99

Make things personal with a pair of Swarovski crystal earrings in the shape of your initials. Sparkling yet understated, these studs make for a great holiday gift.

Get the Monogram Initial Stud earrings with Swarovski® Crystals for $19.99 (reg. $99).

