REPORT: Teacher Suspended Over Insulting Students’ Intelligence, Nationalities

A southern Florida middle school teacher has been banned from teaching for six months over disparaging comments made to her students regarding their nationality and intelligence, according to various reports.

Florida education officials suspended the education license of Susan Oyer, 54, last week for remarks she made to students at Boca Raton Middle School, the local outlet reported.

Oyer is accused of threatening to call immigration authorities on a student, referring to a student as “Ms. I’m-Not-Even-American,” and telling a student “I’m surprised your parents haven’t thrown you into a wall,” reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Oyer must pay a $1,000 fine and complete a classroom management course if she wishes to teach again. (RELATED: Screaming Teacher From Lockdown Protest Viral Video Placed On Leave)

The district began investigating Oyer in October 2019 following reports by Boca Middle School principal Peter Slack that parents were complaining about Oyer’s comments, which students and parents regarded as “offensive, insulting or embarrassing” according to a district report, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The Palm Beach County School district had moved to discharge the former teacher earlier this year following a recommendation by Superintendent Donald Fennoy that the school board fire her March 18, but the school board never voted on the measure.

Oyer instead had her license revoked for six months in a settlement agreement reached with the state Department of Education, reported NBC6.

In earlier cases, Oyer managed to reach a settlement agreement that required her to accept a letter of reprimand, a $750 fine, and probation for three years, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Oyer has worked for the school district for 22 years, according to the Associated Press.