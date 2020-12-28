The $1.4 trillion spending bill President Donald Trump just signed contains some eyebrow-raising allocations, provisions and declarations. Apart from the $900 billion for coronavirus relief, which is included in the bill, the spending package could provide millions to foreign and domestic entities for issues ranging from “gender programs” in Pakistan to patrol boats in Sri Lanka.
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Things Hiding In The Spending Bill Nobody Had Time To Read
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
Font Size: