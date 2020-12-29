These Politicians Don’t Like To Follow Their Own Covid Restrictions

Many politicians have been caught breaking their own COVID-19 restrictions put in place amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Some of the politicians who have been most vocal in supporting coronavirus-induced lockdowns have been exposed as hypocritical in their own right.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are among the several that have violated their own rules. See if any of your elected officials did the same in the video below. (RELATED: REPORT: COVID-19 Patient Beats Roommate To Death For Praying)

WATCH:

