‘A Blatant Lie’: Ossoff Falsely Accuses Loeffler Of Campaigning ‘With A Klansman’ In Viral Tweet

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler of campaigning with “a klansman” — a false claim based off a selfie Loeffler’s campaign says she unwittingly took with a white supremacist.

“Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman,” Ossoff tweeted Wednesday evening. His comment, which has gone viral on Twitter, apparently refers to a photo that Loeffler’s campaign has strongly condemned depicting Loeffler with white supremacist Chester Doles, a Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi National Alliance member, according to the AJC.

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Loeffler’s campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson previously told the AJC regarding the photograph.

Lawson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Twitter should have flagged Ossoff’s tweet and taken it down since it’s “a blatant lie.”

“It’s not surprising coming from a pathological liar like Jon Ossoff whose parents still pay his rent,” Lawson said. (RELATED: Black Pastors Condemn Rev. Warnock’s ‘Grave Errors Of Judgment’ For Calling Himself A ‘Pro-Choice Pastor’)

Ossoff’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

Doles went to prison in 1993 for beating a black Maryland man, the AJC reported. He also was sentenced to prison for Georgia weapons violations, the publication reported, and marched in the violent 2017 United the Right rally with a white supremacist group called the Hammerskins.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.