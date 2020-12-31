‘Tommy Was Pure Magic’: Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Loss Of His Son At 25

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced the loss of his son, 25-year-old Thomas Bloom Raskin.

Raskin released a statement Thursday confirming that his son, a second-year Harvard Law School student, had passed away at their home in Takoma Park, MD. (RELATED: Raskin: GOP Colleagues Will Call Out Trump’s Betrayal Of The Kurds, But Not His Betrayal Of Americans)

With profound sorrow, Congressman Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin today announced the loss of their son Tommy: https://t.co/rvpgqv36L9 pic.twitter.com/nSo55xBUPx — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 31, 2020

“Tommy was pure magic,” the statement read in part. “His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

They also thanked friends and family for their concern, asking that they please observe COVID-19 safety measures and protocols while grieving.

Several of Raskin’s colleagues and friends responded to the news by offering their condolences on Twitter.

My heart completely shatters for my dear friend @RepRaskin, Sarah, and their family in this devastating loss. Tommy was an incredible and brilliant beam of light. All our thoughts are with the Raskin family, and we pray for support to envelop them in this unimaginable time. https://t.co/X0e8HQrdGg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 1, 2021

Oh god, what a tragedy. Tommy and I went to middle school together and had just reconnected back in DC this past winter. Such a kind, down-to-earth guy. Praying for Congressman Raskin and his family. https://t.co/nR61LynsyN — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) December 31, 2020

I am so saddened by @RepRaskin & his wife’s loss. Rest In Peace, Tommy. And peace to the Raskin family. https://t.co/OzDE26omJX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 31, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to Rep. Raskin and his family on their unimaginable loss. We ask everyone to pray for them during this tragic time. https://t.co/GnODRahsjQ — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 1, 2021

The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers. https://t.co/d5asbOartf — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 1, 2021

The Crow family is heartbroken for @RepRaskin and his wife Sarah. We will keep the Raskin family in our thoughts and prayers during this terrible time. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 1, 2021

“Tommy is survived by his beloved sisters Hannah and Tabitha, dozens of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin,” the statement concluded.

No cause of death was given, and funeral arrangements were said to be in progress.