‘Tommy Was Pure Magic’: Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Loss Of His Son At 25

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced the loss of his son, 25-year-old Thomas Bloom Raskin.

Raskin released a statement Thursday confirming that his son, a second-year Harvard Law School student, had passed away at their home in Takoma Park, MD. (RELATED: Raskin: GOP Colleagues Will Call Out Trump’s Betrayal Of The Kurds, But Not His Betrayal Of Americans)

“Tommy was pure magic,” the statement read in part. “His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor.  We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

They also thanked friends and family for their concern, asking that they please observe COVID-19 safety measures and protocols while grieving.

Several of Raskin’s colleagues and friends responded to the news by offering their condolences on Twitter.

“Tommy is survived by his beloved sisters Hannah and Tabitha, dozens of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and grandparents Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin,” the statement concluded.

No cause of death was given, and funeral arrangements were said to be in progress.