COVID-19 Vending Machine Tests Offered At California College

University of California San Diego students can access COVID-19 tests through on-campus vending machines, a school official told the Daily Caller News Foundation Monday.

The school has increased testing, both asymptomatic and symptomatic, by it’s “Ready to Learn” program, according to the university’s website. The website says the free tests can be procured at multiple vending machine locations and that “samples should be returned within 72 hours at drop boxes next to vending machines.”

The tests are available for pick-up and return every day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for students at three university locations; Seventh College, Nuevo East and Price Center Ballroom B, FOX5 reported. (RELATED: More Than 20,000 Coronavirus Case Have Been Counted At Colleges Since Late July: Report)

UC San Diego University Communications Media Communications Specialist Erika Johnson told the DCNF that 11 vending machines were put in during the weekend and she expects 20 additional installations to come.

“Yeah, we are very excited to launch these vending machines. It makes it a lot easier for students and employees do their test quickly and get their results back in a quick, short amount of time,” Johnson told the DCNF.

Johnson said students and staff are anticipated to get tested every week to prevent the virus from spreading and compared the rate of positive cases on campus to case rates in San Diego County. Johnson said currently their case rate is low at 1.4% and San Diego County’s is at 12.1%.

“I think it is a great way to distribute tests. Students can come up 24 hours a day, either take a sample with them to their residential hall and do it in the privacy of their home or even do it outside and return it. It’s, it’s a very convenient way to conduct tests,” Johnson told the DCNF.

“Our students are very safe on campus,” Johnson told the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.