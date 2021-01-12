CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire

This officer fearlessly stormed through a burning house Dec. 26 to make sure no one was left inside.

An officer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, arrived on the scene of a house that had started to catch on fire. Before the fire department arrived, the officer charged into the home and checked each room to make sure no one was still inside. As the seconds ticked by and the flames grew, the officer raced to avoid even further disaster. (RELATED: Ohio Police Officer Fired After Bodycam Footage Showed Fatal Shooting Of Black Man)

WATCH:

