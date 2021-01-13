REPORT: Snapchat Set To Permanently Ban Trump Following Riots

Snapchat is set to permanently ban President Donald Trump’s account on Jan. 20 after locking it indefinitely following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Axios reported Wednesday.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” a spokesperson for app told Axios in an email.

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.” (RELATED: After Reportedly Receiving Numerous Customer Complaints About Censorship, Local Internet Provider Offers To Block Twitter And Facebook)

Since the riots, Trump has been suspended from numerous platforms. YouTube announced Tuesday that Trump wouldn’t be able to post new content for seven days, citing the potential for violence to be sparked from his content.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said.

Twitter permanently banned Trump after having initially suspended his account. The company cited “risk of further incitement of violence” as their reason for the ban.

Trump was blocked indefinitely from both Facebook and Instagram as well, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

