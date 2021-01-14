‘Don’t Pretend That You Care’: Ranger Veteran Says He’s Glad To See National Guard Sleeping At The Capitol

Army Ranger veteran Tim Kennedy said that he was glad to see members of the Army National Guard sleeping at the Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

After Trump supporters were part of a riot that breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, a number of people voiced outrage at the thousands of National Guard troops who were sent to protect the Capitol against any further assaults.

Many noted that the number of troops in Washington outstripped the number deployed to Afghanistan, and CNN host John Berman compared the nation’s capital to the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Kennedy shared his thoughts in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Saying that he found the outrage over soldiers asleep at the Capitol “infuriating,” Kennedy added, “We have been at war for nearly 20 years. We have had soldiers sleep on the dirt floors of bathrooms in peasant villages. We have had soldiers electrocuted in showers built by local contractors.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Green Beret Tim Kennedy On Why He Supports Joe Rogan Moderating A Biden-Trump Debate)

“We have had our soldiers blown up, maimed, tortured, burned alive, and hung from bridges. But now there is outrage because our soldiers are sleeping on the marble floors of our capital,” Kennedy continued, noting that soldiers slept wherever they were assigned regardless of the accommodations.

“How many of our soldiers are sleeping in the sand in foreign lands tonight?” Kennedy asked. “I’m glad that they are there. I’m glad that they are going to ensure a peaceful transition of power.”

Kennedy then pivoted to criticize those who were complaining about the conditions in which the soldiers were serving, arguing that support for the military and law enforcement should not be contingent upon political expediency.

“Don’t pretend that you care for police officers now. Don’t pretend like you care for our soldiers now,” he said.

“Don’t only care for them when it suits your manipulative purposes. Care for them all the time. They are our nations heroes and the protectors of our freedom!” Kennedy concluded.