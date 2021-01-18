Former Guantanamo Prosecutor Says Madison Cawthorn Is More Guilty Than 95% Of Detainees

Colonel Morris Davis claimed Monday that there was more evidence of Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s “guilt” than that of his former detainees.

Davis, who lost his bid for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District to Cawthorn in November, cited his work as the former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay in a tweet attacking Cawthorn.

“I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists,” Davis tweeted.

Cawthorn gave a speech in December as part of a Turning Point USA event, during which he encouraged supporters to “lightly threaten” their representatives if they refused to “start supporting election integrity.” (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Claims His Call To ‘Lightly Threaten’ Elected Officials Was Not A Threat Of Violence)

He also gave a speech on Jan. 6 as part of President Donald Trump’s Save America rally, cheering on supporters at the White House and saying, “Wow, this crowd has some fight in it!”

He told New York Magazine after the ensuing Capitol riot that he might have chosen different words had he known what might happen.

“In hindsight, you know, I wish I could’ve … uhh … if I could, you know … I probably would’ve … obviously … knowing what happened later in the day … I wish I would’ve been like, ‘Just so you know, we are peaceful protesters,'” he said.

Cawthorn replied to Davis in a statement he shared with the Daily Caller, saying, “As a constituent, Mr. Davis is welcome to call our D.C. or district office, where a member of Rep. Cawthorn’s staff will thoughtfully and respectfully listen to his viewpoint.”