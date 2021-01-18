Keep Your Floors Squeaky Clean With This Revolutionary Mop!

When it comes to cleaning, it’s easy to adopt the sentiment of “let’s not and say we did.” And while living with a little dust may not be so bad, studies show that living in a dirty home can have serious effects on your health, and can even lead to stress, anxiety, and depression.

Perhaps keeping a clean home would be easier if you had the right tools on hand. And with that being said, no tool can leave your floors sparkling clean like this revolutionary Nellie’s® WOW Mop. Unlike other floor-cleaning tools out there, this mop does most of the work for you and leaves your tile, hardwood, and linoleum floors in tip-top shape with minimal effort.

The secret to the WOW Mop’s impressive cleaning power lies in its high-frequency pads that oscillate 1,000 times per minute, effortlessly lifting stubborn dirt and grime without requiring you to do much more than stand there. And since it’s completely cordless, you never have to worry about tripping over bulky, tangled wires as you go from room to room. This also makes it easier to get to those tough-to-reach nooks and crannies that haven’t seen a good clean in ages.

On a single charge, the WOW Mop can run for up to 55 minutes, allowing you to clean your entire home in one single go. It also comes with reusable, eco-friendly cleaning pads, saving you major bucks on disposable, hazardous materials.

Still not sure you’re ready to make the switch to the cordless WOW Mop? Just read some of its awesome online reviews and you may change your tune.

“I’m so Lazy and tired of cleaning. This works great, holds a charge well and you can throw away all your mops!” – Laney L.

“It’s super easy to use and my hardwood floors have never looked so clean and completely streak free. I am really pleased with it.” – Maureen N.

“BEST MOP EVER !!! Works so smoothly and very easy to control does a super great job. I should sell these myself because everyone I show this to orders one. Even our grandkids clean the floor every time they come over.” – Anonymous

Get the Nellie’s® WOW Mop for just $180 bucks when you use the code WOWMOP at check-out!

Price subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.