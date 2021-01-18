National Guard Sergeant Teaches Zoom Classes From Capitol

Washington, DC National Guard Sergeant Jacob Kohut has pulled double duty in recent days, providing security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and teaching elementary and middle school students music via Zoom.
Kohut works as a music teacher for Fairfax County (Virginia) Public Schools, where he teaches at Canterbury Woods Elementary School.
Kohut also teaches at Frost Middle School in Fairfax, according to the Washington Post. He has been able to continue teaching virtually because students will not return to Fairfax schools for in-person instruction until February at the earliest. (RELATED: Online Learning Tanked Grades, Learning in VA’s Largest School System, Study Finds)
Principal of Canterbury Woods Elementary School Diane Leipzig told the Washington Post that she offered to find a substitute teacher while Kohut is deployed for the inauguration. However, Kohut declined the offer. “He absolutely loves his students and would do anything for them. He is extremely dedicated,” Leipzig said to the Post.
Kohut has served in the 257th Army Band for eleven years, according to WUSA 9. It is a group consisting of Army and Air Force National Guardsmen.