Save 30% On This Thermometer That Has A 4.4/5-Star Rating With Over 700 Reviews On Amazon!

With flu season still in full effect, ensuring your household is happy and healthy is crucial. And one way to monitor your health is being able to accurately take your temperature at a moment’s notice, helping you to know when to seek medical attention before things escalate. But if you’re still using an old digital thermometer you bought on a whim 10 years ago, perhaps it’s time to make an upgrade.

If there’s one tool everyone should have in their medicine cabinet, it’s the Infrared Forehead Thermometer by Relief Care. Unlike other thermometers you’ve used in the past, this device uses infrared technology to calculate temperatures on the forehead or in the ear with just the touch of a button.

In addition to providing the temperature, which is available in both Fahrenheit and Celsius modes, the thermometer also uses a convenient lighting system, helping you to understand the severity of a present fever with ease. It also features a clever beep pattern that alerts you to a detected fever.

In addition to taking temperatures on people, this infrared thermometer can also take the temperature of any given room, liquid in a bottle, and even bathwater, making it incredibly handy to have around the house. And since it’s FDA and CE approved, it’s safe to use on everyone in your family.

Toting an impressive 4.4/5-star rating on Amazon and over 700 stellar reviews, there’s no doubt this thermometer is a must-have. Just read some of the great things real users are saying about it online and you’ll see why.

“It is very suitable as a baby or toddler thermometer because I don’t have to go through the stress of having them open their mouth and forcing them to stay still.” – Johnson

“Best thermometer I’ve owned!” – OrganicMomma

“At a friend’s recommendation, we bought this one and could not be happier. It’s accurate and fast! I can’t tell you how frustrating it is in the middle of the night to not be able to get an accurate temperature on your baby. This ReliefCare thermometer works great. ” – Faham G.

For a limited time, the ReliefCare Infrared Dual Mode Thermometer is just $20.99 down from $30 bucks.

Price subject to change.

