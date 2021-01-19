Texas Man Allegedly Threatened To Kill His Kids If They Turned Him In For Storming The Capitol

A Texas man who was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 was accused of threatening to kill his kids if they turned him in to authorities, according to federal court documents released after his arrest.

Guy Reffitt was charged with obstruction of justice and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, the documents said. He was described in an affidavit as an apparent militia member who traveled to the Capitol to “help protect his country.”

Reffitt also allegedly threatened to “put a bullet through” his daughter’s cellphone if she posted anything incriminating towards him on social media, the affidavit alleged. (RELATED: Capitol Rioter Who Was Fired After Wearing Company Badge Turns Himself In)

Reffitt went into the Capitol with a GoPro camera attached to his helmet, his son told the FBI in an interview following his arrest. His wife said that during an argument, Reffitt told his children that they would be traitors if they turned him in: “You’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors… traitors get shot,” he said. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Pardoning Capitol Rioters Is ‘Wrong’)

His wife also said that Reffitt was a member of the 3 Percenters, a far-right militia group, and that she did not believe that he would act on his word because he was prone to “extreme” statements, the affidavit said.

