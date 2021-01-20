QUIZ: Chinese Propaganda Or American Journalists?

American journalists were quick to criticize former president Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his presidency overall.

They were often joined by Chinese Communist Party propagandists. See if you can match each of the following ten quotes to the person who said it. (RELATED: Chinese Propaganda Outlet Has Paid US Newspapers $19 Million For Advertising Printing)

“ Washington enjoys political masturbation. It’s easy to point fingers and blame everything on others than facing the huge mess, failure and dysfunction at home. “ “ Good Riddance, Donald Trump! “ “Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime “ “The Chinese economy is roaring and some experts are asking whether the pandemic has tipped the global balance of power toward Beijing.” “China has avoided a massive resurgence alongside overseeing an economic revival.” “ This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. “ “ In Washington, the white seldom go to SE area, as it’s an area for the black. President Trump even demanded 4 women lawmakers of color to leave US. Out of respect for President Trump, US & the black there, please follow “America First” policy & take care of racial discrimination.” “[American] democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written.” “The conspiracy theory [that the virus had originated in a high-security biochemical lab] lacks evidence and has been dismissed by scientists.” “ The fact sheet regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted by the State Department is filled with conspiracy theories and lies. There are no science nor facts to support their theories that the novel coronavirus comes from a lab.”

A.) Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 Project, New York Times Magazine

B.) Hua Chunying, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

C.) Xinhua Daily

D.) Lijian Zhao, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

E.) New York Times

F.) Chen Weihua, China Daily

G.) New York Times

H.) Chen Weihua, China Daily

I.) Washington Post

J.) John Harwood, CNN

Answers