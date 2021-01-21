Lindsey Vonn To Make On-Air Debut As Sports Broadcast Analyst

Lindsey Vonn says she’s ready to “be seeing ski racing through a different lens” as she prepares to make her on-air debut as an NBC sports broadcast analyst.

“Olympic gold medalist @lindseyvonn will make her on-air debut this weekend as an NBC Sports broadcast analyst,” NBC Olympics captioned its post on Instagram Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“She [Vonn] will join @danhicksnbc for a pair of women’s World Cup events live on @olympicchannel: Home of Team USA,” it added. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest 2018 U.S. Female Winter Olympians [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Olympics (@nbcolympics)

The post also contained a photo of the Olympic superstar along with a quote about her new career opportunity.

“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” the 36-year-old retired Alpine ski racer shared, the outlet reported.

As previously reported, Vonn hinted what was next for her after she announced her retirement from the sport in February 2019.

“It’s been an amazing ride, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” Lindsey shared. “I truly have loved ski racing my entire life, and I’ve been lucky enough to do it for so long and, unfortunately, my body gave out, but my passion for skiing will always remain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

“I can’t wait to go skiing with my kids one day,” she added.

She officially announced a retirement from the sport in 2019. She later got a bronze in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. It was her last race.