REPORT: Senate Ethics Committee Asked To Investigate Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley

Seven Democrats asked the Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday to launch an investigation into Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to probe and “fully understand their role” in the Jan. 6 riots, reported the Associated Press.

The seven Democratic Senators sent a letter Thursday to incoming Senate Ethics Committee Chairman Chris Coons and Vice-Chairman James Lankford. The letter claims that Cruz and Hawley “lent legitimacy” to the rioters during the events of Jan. 6, reported NPR.

The seven Senators that requested the investigation are: Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Democratic Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

7 Dem Senators ask Senate Ethics Committee to investigate whether Hawley & Cruz put “loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department” and engaged in “improper conduct reflecting on the Senate” re Jan 6 insurrection: pic.twitter.com/OZU3ZZgkdl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

Thousands gathered at a “Stop the Steal” rally Jan. 6 while a joint session of Congress was held to certify the results of the 2020 election. The session was interrupted when rioters stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths. (RELATED: PHOTOS: The ‘Stop The Steal’ Pro-Trump Rally Turned To Riots In Washington DC)

Later that night, the election results were certified, solidifying that then-President-elect Joe Biden would ascend to the Oval Office. Senators Cruz and Hawley led the efforts to vote against Biden’s certification, reported the Associated Press. In total, 147 Republicans voted against the election certification.

The seven Democratic senators who requested the investigation are asking for the Ethics Committee to determine whether Cruz and Hawley engaged in “improper conduct reflecting on the Senate” and if they violated the Code of Ethics by failing to hold loyalty “the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department.”

They are not bringing into question the right of the senators to object to the certification.

“Their actions lend credence to the insurrectionists’ cause and set the stage for future violence. And both senators used their objections for political fundraising,” the Democratic senators said in a letter they wrote to the Senate Ethics Committee.

Cruz and Hawley have both condemned the violence that took place on Jan. 6.

In response to the request of the Ethics Committee Hawley said, “This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge.”

“It is unfortunate that some congressional Democrats are disregarding President Biden’s call for unity and are instead playing political games by filing frivolous ethics complaints against their colleagues,” said a spokesperson for Cruz.

The letter says that “a cloud of uncertainty will hang over them and over this body” until Cruz and Hawley are investigated and the issue is resolved.