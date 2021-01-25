Al Roker And Joe Biden Fist-Bumped During The Inauguration Parade

President Joe Biden broke rank from his Inaugural Parade and headed over to greet and fist bump TV legend Al Roker, reports WTop News.

“Mr President! Dr Biden! How are you feeling?” Roker yelled from the crowd, according to The Independent.

Roker didn’t think the President would break away and acknowledge him because he wasn’t for anyone else, he told NBC Washington.

“And then all of a sudden, he broke away and came over. I was kind of thrown off at first, because I was not expecting it, but he has been always very generous with his time. And it was just really a special moment for me. And I hope it meant a little something to him on a day that I think we were all feeling very celebratory, and feeling kind of special.” (RELATED: PATEL: Conservatives Should Embrace The President’s Solid Inaugural Message)

Social media exploded with joy over this quick moment.

“The day is complete.” wrote one person on Twitter.

And the day is complete. My man @alroker for the @POTUS fist bump. — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) January 20, 2021

Another enthusiastic follower said, ““Me seeing Joe Biden running to someone: JOE PLEASE BE SAFE. Me seeing it’s Al Roker: oh hell yeah run to Al Roker”

me seeing joe biden running to someone: JOE PLEASE BE SAFE

me seeing it’s al roker: oh hell yeah run to al roker — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 20, 2021

This kind of Presidential attention isn’t a first for Roker. During President Obama’s Inauguration, then Vice President Biden ran over to shake his hand. This seems to be a repeating theme for Biden and Roker, says WTop News.