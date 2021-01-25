Wos: NY Gun Legislation Could Put Citizens At Risk

By Dan Wos, Author Good Gun Bad Guy

During the 2020 riots that ravaged our country for most of the summer, Americans bought guns at a rate never before seen. Even non-gun owners, and often, anti-gunners decided it was time to shed their anti-gun views and get smart about self-defense. Many decided it was time to get equipped and be ready to protect themselves and their families. It took violence at their doorstep to convince many that they could be in danger, despite the anti-gun narrative from mainstream media. No longer were the anti-gun talking points, such as “nobody needs a gun to protect themselves” working to quell the fear that became a real part of their lives.

Many people living in apartments in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and Kenosha realized that the radical left-wing mobs burning down buildings or taking over the cities they lived in had become a real threat. The thought of getting attacked for walking out onto the street caused an awareness like never before. Politics went out the window. This was the point for many when fear caused a new kind of action.

Often times the anti-gun crowd has a stronger fear of guns than they do of being a victim in a violent attack. Media has a way of turning violent criminals into “victims of society” and law-abiding gun-owners into the bad guy. The anti-gun crowd has always found a way to portray legal gun owners as reckless while positioning violent rioters as peaceful protestors, but things have changed. Many people who previously believed the false narrative started to understand why guns are so important and how owning a gun could save their life. Maybe these gun-owners, they were taught to dislike, knew something they didn’t.

According to the FBI, in 2019, an estimated 1,203,808 violent crimes occurred nationwide in America. With just over 300 million people in America, that gives each of us about a 1 in 300 chance of being the victim of a violent attack. The majority of people recognize this and have decided to protect themselves. Most don’t like those odds.

With over 5 million new gun owners in 2020 and 46% of all defensive gun uses being by women, it’s obvious that the trend is moving toward gun ownership, but Democrats in Albany, New York don’t like that. New York State assembly woman Amy Paulin has taken it upon herself to try and prevent New Yorkers from being able to purchase a firearm at a time when they may need it most. She’s decided that you must wait 10 days to purchase a gun and she has drafted a bill to make sure that you and your family remain unarmed, defenseless and dependent on government protection as much as possible. Albany Legislators believe that they know best when it comes to firearm ownership, so they are attempting to put a 10 day waiting period on your 2nd Amendment right.

During a time when Governor Cuomo and New York City Mayor DeBlasio are releasing criminals back onto the streets of New York, Amy Paulin’s Assembly Bill A00449 would make sure that violent attackers would be safe from people defending themselves. Should this bill become law, it is sure to embolden criminals by limiting their risk of victims being armed.

The bill is described as:

“AN ACT to amend the penal law and the general business law, in relation to establishing a waiting period before a firearm, shotgun or rifle may be delivered to a person.” “Establishes a ten-day waiting period from contact of the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) before a firearm, shotgun or rifle may be delivered to a person.”

The intended purpose of the bill is not explained. If it were, its results could be measured should it become law.

The radical left has created a fantasy world where the bad guys are victims of society and honest, lawful, Americans are dangerous. If Democrats get their way with this dangerous bill, criminals will rule the streets while good people beg for help from local police because they can’t defend themselves on their own. Amy Paulin, Governor Cuomo and all the other anti-gun Democrats in New York should be ashamed for putting New Yorkers at risk while empowering the bad guys but we know better than to believe they ever will. Our founding fathers knew that people like this would maneuver their way into our government. That’s why the 2nd Amendment was written.

Dan Wos is the author of the book Good Gun Bad Guy: Behind the Lies of the Anti-Gun Radical and Good Gun Bad Guy 2: Destroying the Anti-Gun Narrative.

Click here to visit Dan’s website GoodGunBadGuy.net.

Click here to follow Dan on Facebook.

PARLER @DanWos