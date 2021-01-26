John Kennedy Decries Continued National Guard Presence: ‘Like A Scene From Mad Max’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy questioned the need for the continued presence of military weaponry and thousands of National Guard troops in Washington D.C. days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Thousands of National Guard troops who were brought in after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol saw their deployments extended due to anticipated violence surrounding the impending February impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy praised military members during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” but suggested there was a “political angle” surrounding Democrats’ insistence on the continued presence.

“[The] inauguration is over, but if you look around Capitol Hill, parts of it look like a scene from Mad Max,” Kennedy told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I mean, there’s razor wire, fences, barricades, humvees, automatic weapons, at one point they had tanks, and the news media is always filming this stuff.”

“If you ask our Democratic leadership, which is in charge, they’ll tell you we have all this here to keep you safe,” he continued. “I’m not accusing anybody of anything, but Washington, D.C., being Washington, D.C., someone might think there’s a political angle here. A cynical person might surmise that the Democratic leadership with the news media is trying to send a message to the American people, and that message might be the Republicans couldn’t keep you safe, but we the Democrats can.”

Carlson and Kennedy went on to discuss the double standard behind the citizens of Washington D.C. not being any safer from lawbreakers. (RELATED: Thousands Of National Guard Troops Forced To Leave Capitol Grounds, Now Sleeping In Parking Garages)

“We the uber-elites are very busy, important people,” Kennedy panned. “We’re very smart, we’re very virtuous, we have a second home with a long driveway and we are telling you we need to be very, very afraid of anybody who didn’t vote for Joe Biden and that’s why we need to call in the National Guard.”