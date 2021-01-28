REPORT: Polygamist Church Sect’s Compound Set For Sale

A compound owned by The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints is reportedly up for a sheriff’s sale to be held on Feb. 25th, according to Custer County Sheriff, Marty Mechaley.

The writ of execution was ordered by the Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown, according to Black Hills FOX. Judge Brown had reportedly ruled that 140 acres of Custer County land was fraudulently transferred out of the Church’s names to avoid judgement. The ruling came on January 14th after the church allegedly failed to show.

The property will be sold on February 25 as part of a part of a sheriff’s auction and encompasses 140-acres of land that sits off of a gravel road and is covered by large trees, a fence and a watch tower, according to Star Tribune.

This is not the first time the church has allegedly experienced controversy. Seth Jeffs, who is reported to have led the group, reportedly was part of a multi-million dollar food-stamp fraud case in which he was alleged to have taken a plea deal. His brother, Warren Jeffs — who is considered by some in the group to be a prophet, is currently serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of underage girls he considered to be his wives. (RELATED: Fundamentalist Mormon Cult Leaders Face Lawsuit Over ‘Sexual Rituals’ With Underage Girls)

The Custer County Sheriff is reportedly says that the land is comprised of nine parcels but will be sold as one.