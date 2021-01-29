Multiple Soldiers Injured ‘After Ingesting An Unknown Substance’

Multiple soldiers stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas were injured Thursday “after ingesting an unknown substance,” according to a U.S. Army press release.

The 11 injured Army soldiers from the First Armored Division consumed the “unknown substance during a field training exercise,” according to the press release. Two soldiers are in critical condition and all the soldiers involved in the incident are under medical observation.

Fort Bliss is looking into the matter, according to the press release.

“The incident is under investigation, no further details are available at this time. Fort Bliss officials will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the press release said.

11 Soldiers are being treated at Fort Bliss after they ingested an unknown substance. Follow @1stArmoredDiv for updates, incident remains under investigation. Press Release here ????https://t.co/9YPSkW3DPy — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) January 29, 2021

“Medical professionals are working hard to attend to the injured and provide all available aid,” Fort Bliss Public Affairs said to CNN.

The First Armored Division is made up of around 17,000 soldiers at Fort Bliss in Texas and is called “Old Ironsides” and “America’s Tank Division,” according to the Army. (RELATED: Strip Club-Related Fight Between Army Captains Ends With Overturned Car In Flames, One Dead)

The U.S. Army Fort Bliss didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

