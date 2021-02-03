6 Survival Essentials For Campers, Hikers, and Backpackers

If you or someone you know loves spending time outdoors, you know how important it is to be prepared for any situation that may arise. With that being said, we’ve rounded up six survival essentials that will help you feel confident and ready to go on any adventure that awaits! Check them out below:

Safety and protection are priceless. With your purchase, you’ll receive an emergency blanket, a window breaker, a 7-in-1 spork, a wire saw, a paracord bracelet, a tactical knife and pen, a fire starter, a water bottle clip, and a saber card. This kit is sturdy enough to be thrown into your car or stashed in your desk without any ware and tare. So, whether you’re planning a big camping trip, love going on hikes, or just like to be prepared for the unpredictable, this survival kit will make the perfect holiday gift!

Matches or your usual gas station lighters won’t cut it out in the wild. What if it’s windy and you can’t light the matches? What if your lighter has run out of fluid? Then what? That’s where the TG Plasma Lighter comes in. This lighter is flameless. Yup, you heard me! You may be asking how that’s possible. Well, this little gadget uses an electric dual arc lighting system that is USB rechargeable. On one charge, you’ll be able to use it 300 times. That’s ingenious!

As we all know, you have to be extremely cautious of the water you consume. Drinking the wrong stuff can lead to disease and infection. These handy Germicidal Water Purification Tablets make otherwise questionable water consumable in just 35 minutes! Used by soldiers, campers, and backpackers alike, this product is utterly essential.

If you get caught in the snow, extreme wind, rain, or any type of inclement weather, you’ll be thankful you have this Emergency Survival Shelter. What’s special about this tent is its reflective interior, causing 90% of your body heat to be reflected. The orange color is quite bright, but for a reason! Orange makes you more likely to be seen by rescuers! With your purchase, you’ll also receive an extra whistle and a 20 ft. nylon paracord.

As seen on the popular TV show Shark Tank, this product is a simple yet ingenious concept. The LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern is a floatable, and inflatable, solar lantern. Made from rugged TPU, all you have to do is inflate the lantern with the air valve (takes mere seconds). The run time is 50 hours on low mode! That’s honestly incredible. To recharge, lay this product out in the sun for 16 to 20 hours or charge via USB cable for two hours.

This product is dual purpose. Not only does it act as an emergency blanket, but it can be transformed into a survival shelter! Made from extra-thick, puncture-proof material, you’ll be provided with ultimate protection from the outside elements. Weighing only 4.1 oz, simply store it in your glove box or trunk.

