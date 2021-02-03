Unfit To Print Episode 85: The Reddit Revolution Is A Populist Uprising Against Wall Street

Reddit users on the subreddit “Wall Street Bets” joined forces on the stock market last week to stick it to hedge funds who bet against brick and mortar stores like GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond, making themselves tons of money in the process.

The reaction from those in power was to shut down trading, cry on television about this upending of the stock market, and even suggest criminality on the part of the Reddit users. The elites love gaming the stock market to make money, but all of a sudden its a problem when regular people do the same thing. Amber Athey explains the full saga on this week’s episode of Unfit to Print. (RELATED: How A Rabble Of Anonymous Redditors Stuck A Thumb In Wall Street’s Eye)

LISTEN:

WATCH:

