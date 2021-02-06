Draw Comic Book Characters Like A Pro With These Online Classes

There are a lot of things to be stressed about these days, from working from home to wondering when you’ll ever be able to take another vacation. But according to research, different forms of art, including drawing, can help ease symptoms of depression, anxiety, and many other ailments.

Whether you’re looking for a new way to express your creativity or would love to take your drawing skills up a notch, dipping your feet into the world of character drawing may just be what you’re looking for. And with this four-course bundle, you’ll learn the important techniques and practices that go into creating interesting, dynamic comic book characters — and at just $20 bucks, it costs way less than even one semester in art school.

In this online program, you’ll explore the many facets of character drawings, with courses on drawing the human form, step-by-step guides to drawing the ideal superhero, and how to master expressive male and female heads. There’s even an entire course dedicated to how to draw and paint different fantasy art elements digitally, creating weapons, foliage, and so much more.

Led by Robert Marzullo, a professional comic book artist and illustrator, you’ll learn firsthand what it takes to master this coveted art form. And with his 4.6/5-star instructor rating, you can bet you’ll get a well-rounded education thanks to his carefully curated lectures, helpful exercises, and memorable advice.

Whether you’re looking to build confidence as an aspiring artist or are hoping to become a professional comic book artist one day, these online courses make mastering this skill completely attainable. And in each course, you’ll get copies of the art files as downloadable PDFs, allowing you to go back to them whenever you need a little refresher.

Right now, you can get all four courses included in The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle for just $19.99, a whopping 97% off its regular price!

