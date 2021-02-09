DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump’s Former Friend Over Tell-All Book, No Reason Given

The Department of Justice has ceased proceeding with any legal action against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of Melania Trump who authored a tell-all book detailing their friendship.

Wolkoff was sued a month after the book’s September release for breaching a nondisclosure agreement, according to Business Insider. The DOJ sought to transfer profits from the book to a government trust. A Notice Of Voluntary Dismissal was filed Monday and contained no further explanation as to why the suit was dismissed, according to the court document entered Feb. 8.

Wolkoff expressed her opinion on the matter in a tweet on Monday: “Melania opened Pandora’s box involving the DOJ. The enormous trove of communications & documentations I possess and shared tell the true story about ‘why’ and ‘how’ the contracts were ‘created’ and ‘terminated’ and who was involved. TRUTH PREVAILS.” (RELATED: Stephanie Grisham Says New Book About First Lady Melania Trump Full Of ‘Mistruths’ And ‘Paranoia’)

“The Department evaluated the case and concluded that dismissal without prejudice was in the best interests of the United States based on the facts and the law,” an unnamed DOJ official commented in a statement made to Politico.

The book, “Melania And Me: The Rise And Fall Of My Friendship With The First Lady,” is described as a “candid and emotional memoir.”

Wolkoff “takes you into Trump Tower and the White House to tell the funny, thrilling, and heartbreaking story of her intimate friendship with one of the most famous women in the world, a woman few people truly understand,” according to the publisher’s website.