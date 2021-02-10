Check Out The 6 Best Outdoor Fire Pits For Under $300

Since it’s February, the chilly weather may have stopped many of you from hanging outside in your backyard with friends and family. If you don’t have an adequate fire pit, staying stuck inside your house while riding out the cold weather is a harsh reality. However, it doesn’t have to be that way! Typical summertime activities such as roasting marshmallows and hanging out with friends and family outdoors don’t only have to be during the warmer months! Check out the cost-efficient and stylish fire pits we’ve hand-selected for you below:

A Camper’s Dream:

This pop-up fire pit is lightweight and portable, as it only weighs eight pounds! Made from aluminum and stainless steel, you can either burn charcoal or wood. Easily assemble this pit in 60 seconds or less without any tools. Plus, a carrying bag is included with your purchase. Easily take it on camping trips, a friend’s backyard, your favorite beach, and more!

Get it here for only $86.00! Click here to save 13% with your purchase.

Not-Your-Typical Firepit:

The way this firepit works is different than your typical wood-burning pit. The main air supply enters through the bottom holes. Then, the hot oxygen re-enters the top of the pit through minuscule holes, mixing with smoke and causing it to re-burn. Made from thick steel, its black powder coat prevents rust and increases its overall lifespan.

Get it here for only $219.99!

A Sophisticated Alternative:

If you’re looking for a funky alternative to the traditional firepit, this patio heater should be your next purchase. You probably recognize something like this if you’ve ever dined outside at a restaurant during cool temperatures. All you have to do to get this heat lamp working is purchase a 20-lb standard propane tank.

Get it here for just $207.00!

The Ultimate Grilling Experience:

If you love to picnic and barbecue outdoors, this firepit is calling your name! With your purchase of this pit, you’ll receive a protective spark cover, an extra-long poker, a cooking grill rack, and a wood storage shelf. Entertaining will be a breeze with this pit!

Get it here for only $134.99.

#1 Best Seller:

The TACKLIFE Outdoor Fire Pit Table is an Amazon best seller. This stylish fire pit uses propane fuel as a stable and green alternative to a traditional fire pit so you don’t inhale smoke and ash. It is made of solid steel to prevent cracking in harsh weather conditions. What’s unique about this fire pit is that it’s completely multifunctional. When you’re done roasting marshmallows, the steel cover transforms the pit into a decorative table to enjoy a cup of coffee or cocktails. How cool is that? The bottom steel panel gives off a wicker look, adding a touch of modernity and elegance.

Usually, this fire pit costs $299.99, but we found a deal so it can be yours for only $189!

Rusticity At Its Finest:

As part of Sunnydaze’s wood-burning fire pit collection, this cast iron fire pit is sure to impress. It will fit perfectly in any cabin or backyard. The cast iron has been aged thanks to Sunnydaze’s oxidation process, creating the perfect textured, rustic look. Since this fire pit is for wood use only, it creates that classic, cozy environment perfect for barbecuing, roasting s’mores, and chatting with friends and family.

Usually. this product is listed at $231.99, but you can get it here for just $185.00!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.