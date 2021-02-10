Start Your Shopify Business Off On The Right Foot With These Online Courses

To say the scope of the job sphere has changed since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit would be a massive understatement. But after so many people switched to working from home, finding a job that you can do remotely and fit around your schedule has become more and more appealing.

For many, running a remote e-commerce business can be incredibly liberating, giving you both the flexibility and income necessary to succeed outside the typical nine-to-five type of career. And thanks to great platforms like Shopify, setting up shop online and carrying out a brand is easier than ever — that is, if you know your way around.

While anyone could start an account with Spotify, understanding the intricacies of the way the platform is run is crucial to your long-lasting success. And thanks to the courses featured in The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle, you can gain a comprehensive understanding of how to start your e-commerce shop, get high conversion rates, and so much more.

From how to start your website to implementing marketing tools like SEO to build a following online, this e-learning bundle covers all the Shopify bases. In fact, the program is jam-packed with seven, easy-to-follow courses, designed for a range of experience levels, centered around building a brand and making a sizeable profit.

Each course is led by experienced professionals, including creative directors, marketing mavens, and business gurus, all boasting high ratings and years of experience. And with their digestible lesson plans and hours of helpful content, you’ll learn firsthand the many dos and don’ts to carrying on a successful online business with Shopify.

For a limited time, you can snag all seven courses in The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle for just $29.99, a whopping 97% off its regular price.

