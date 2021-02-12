Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remarked that lawmakers needed to “rein in our media environment” to stop the spread of misinformation, and her sentiment is spreading quickly within the progressive political landscape. With President Joe Biden already facing pressure to establish a “reality czar,” how will his administration respond to the growing “deprogramming” push?
The Left Is Calling To ‘Deprogram’ Trump Supporters — Will Biden Buckle?
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Dylan Housman General Assignment Reporter
