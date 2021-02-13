Save Money And Calories With This Nearly 7-Quart Air Fryer On Sale For President’s Day

When the last thing you want to do is slave away in the kitchen, ordering some fries, chicken nuggets, and other fast-food favorites are just a couple clicks away. And while these meals are easy to get your hands on and taste great, they’re some of the worst takeout options out there.

If you’re looking to eat healthy with minimal effort, adding devices like the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer to your kitchen arsenal is practically a no-brainer. That’s because, unlike other cooking gizmos and gadgets you’ve used in the past, this air fryer is incredibly versatile, and can cook just about anything under the sun. Whether it’s chicken wings, veggies, french fries, and even pizza, the Yedi Evolution Air Fryer can cook food to perfection, at just the press of a button or two.

The secret to the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer’s cooking power lies in its innovative design, intended to heat food at every possible angle, capable of roasting, steaming, air frying, sautéing, re-heating, and beyond. And thanks to the machine’s array of cooking presets, which are easily accessible on the attached LCD screen, you can cook a wide variety of foods with ease. Plus, its large, nearly seven-quart capacity makes preparing meals for the whole family a breeze!

From its safe ceramic components to its sleek, stainless steel exterior, the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer is one of the safest, simplest cooking tools on the market today. And it’s no wonder it’s been featured on numerous shows and publications, including Good Morning America, Inc. 500, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Business Insider, The View, InStyle, and more!

Check out what everyone’s been saying about this game-changing air fryer online for yourself!

“Unless you’re under the age of 9, you probably like the idea of cooking with little to no fat. This multifunctional air-fryer-complete with steaming sheets, grill rack, pizza pan, silicone cupcake pan & skewers-makes it easy.” – The Oprah Magazine

Nice air fryer. Cooks things well, maybe too well. So far most stuff comes out dryer than expected but I think that’s me having to learn how to use it. No experience with one before. So far happy with purchase.” – Anthony S.

“Bought it as a gift. The recipient loves it! A big fan of fried foods but not of the oil splatter, they’re cooking in it several times a week. Easy to use, perfect size for 2-3 people.” – Kristen O. For a limited time, you can get the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer for the incredibly low price of $93.49 (reg. $129) with the code PREZ2021! Prices subject to change.