Change The Game With This Digital Ruler On Sale For Presidents’ Day

There’s nothing quite like getting a new couch delivered, only to learn that it’s five inches too long to fit in your living room. The fact is, without the right measuring tools on hand, you can find yourself in a very unpleasant situation. But what if you simply don’t want to carry around a bulky tape measure around at all times?

Lucky for you, it’s 2021, and just like many other mundane tasks that technological advances have taken up a notch, this Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler makes taking measurements a total breeze! Small enough to fit right into your pocket, this gadget can measure a wide range of surfaces, from furniture pieces to awkward, curved pieces to larger areas, and everything in between.

Unlike your traditional measuring tools, the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler gives you an incredibly accurate read, displaying results on a high-contrast ratio OLED screen with a bright display and impressive energy efficiency. And thanks to its strong, stainless steel build, the measuring tool is incredibly durable, built to last for years in the hands and pockets of artists, construction workers, movers, and so much more.

A success on Kickstarter, this gadget is revolutionizing the way people take measurements. And after using it just once, you’ll never want to bother with a traditional measuring tape again! Just read some of the rave online reviews for yourself.

“Got it for my wife mostly. She has a problem seeing a tape measure since she lost vision in her right eye, and having to count the small hash marks. This “roller tape measure” gives the measurements in easy to read digital numbers in and fractions. I love it too. Worth the money!!!” – Carl E.M.

“Unlike most purchases that I have made from Macappware, I am very pleased with this item. It is very cool and does just what it says. Most other deals offered by this site are not of good quality though.” – Matt A.

For a limited time, you can get an additional 15% off, making the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler just $65.41 (reg. $89) when you use the code PREZ2021 at check-out.

Prices subject to change.