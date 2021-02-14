Light The Way With This Advanced LED Headlamp, Now Under $20!

Ever since the recent health pandemic ravaged the country, more and more people have taken on home improvement projects than ever, according to NPR. And if you’ve been getting your hands dirty around the house, whether it’s from fixing the tiles in the bathroom or adding some art to your walls, a little extra light can go a long way. And that’s where the Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp comes into play.

If you could use to see things with a little more clarity, implementing an LED headlamp to your process can really change the game. Unlike other headlamps you’ve used in the past, this battery-powered, advanced model is incredibly lightweight and easy to wear, allowing you to sport it during a wide range of activities, from working on the car to mending small pieces of jewelry — and everything in between.

Sporting 20 LEDs that ramp up a whopping 300 lumens, the Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp provides an incredible amount of light, leaving your hands completely free to work. And thanks to its different settings, you can adjust the light intensity based on what you need it for. Plus, its 210° wide-area illumination never requires you to move your head around to illuminate a certain area.

From its non-bouncing, easy fit to its 25 hours of runtime, more and more people are turning to the Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp for all their lighting needs, earning it an impressive 4.4/5-star rating on Amazon. Just check out some of the awesome online reviews for yourself!

“Bought for hiking and backpacking; hard to find a better headlamp for the price and lightweight design.” P. Warren Brown

“This headlamp is very bright and illuminates a wide path. Does have adjustable brightness.” – Napalm314

“I work on my car a lot and these are fantastic. Worked great for working on plumbing under the sink also. Super bright. Very lightweight on my head.” – Bryan E. Cook

For a limited time, you can score 15% off, making the Liteband™ FLEX 300 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp just $16.99 (Reg. $19) when you use the coupon code, PREZ2021.

