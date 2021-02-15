Claudia Conway Moves On To Hollywood Round Of ‘American Idol’

Former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia moved on to the next round after auditioning for “American Idol.”

Claudia was interrupted by judge Katy Perry after she began to audition with the song “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna.

WATCH:

“You have to calm the storm that is around you, because if you sing like you want to read the social media comments afterwards, you’re only ever gonna be a TikTok star,” Perry told Claudia.

Perry also suggested that Claudia unplug from social media before performing.

“There’s a lot of noise in your life,” Perry told Claudia. “Before you sing, you need to get off your phone … Push it aside. Because if not, you may not ever rise above your dad or your mom. It’s your choice.”

Claudia ended up singing Adele’s “When We Were Young.” She got a yes from Perry and Lionel Richie, pushing her through to the Hollywood round. Judge Luke Bryan gave her a no. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Wants To Make It Big, Plans To Audition For ‘American Idol’)

Claudia’s father George Conway brought the 16-year-old to the audition, while Kellyanne appeared virtually.

Claudia opened up about her relationship with her mom and her social media following during the interview.

“Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed, so then I got social media, and I was like ‘Well, damn. Now my voice is being heard,'” Claudia said during the show, according to Page Six.

“The internet can be a very, very dark place, but when life is all going downhill, I have my music,” Claudia said.

“Now I kind of want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama, get out of the political whatever, and let people know that I am a singer and that this is what I want to do,” she said.